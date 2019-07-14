Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Larry Massie Obituary
MASSIE, Larry Age 71 of Kettering, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at . He was born December 27, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Ralph Massie and Donna (Davis) Ryan. He was a talented softball player who was proudly inducted into the Dayton Softball Hall of Fame in 2012. He enjoyed playing basketball and running track at Fairmont East High School where he graduated in 1966. Larry was an avid sports fan who followed the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, Dayton Flyers and Dragons. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #598 in Kettering and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #73. Larry retired as a Foreman from Delphi after 36 years of dedicated service. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Agnes (Gorischek) Massie; daughter, Michelle Massie, siblings, James Massie, Jerry Massie and Jenny Chase. Larry is survived by his children, Andrea (Jason) Schwiefert and Chad Massie; three grandchildren, Gabriel Schwiefert, Grayson Massie and Rosalie Massie; brothers, John (Joanna) Massie, Jeff (Loretta) Massie, Jerry (Debbie) Zindorf and Brian Ryan; brother-in-law, Tom Chase; companion of 8 years, Marilyn Mohler; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Family will receive friends Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm and Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, where a funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Entombment with military honors will take place after the service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to in his memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
