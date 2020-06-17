Larry McCarroll
McCARROLL, Larry Keith Age 68, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in his residence. He was born in Dayton on August 26, 1951, the son of Clarence & Beulah (Hurst) McCarroll. He was retired from Snyder Brick & Block after 30 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #199 and the Scottish Rite. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Todd) Chance; mother, Beulah McCarroll; brothers, Brian (Cyndi) McCarroll and Jeff (Sue) McCarroll, and nephews, Justin (Sarah), Bradley, Zachary and Steven McCarroll. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Marcella Dagnan. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 12:00 pm 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Benny Southerland officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.
