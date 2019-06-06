McCUNE, Larry L. "Corky" Age 82 passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, Trinity Community at Beavercreek. Larry was born October 13, 1936 to the late Kenneth and Carrie McCune. He was a 1955 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and went on to play professional baseball with the Cincinnati Reds. He continued his passion for the game by coaching high school baseball at Trotwood for several years. Larry retired from Flowserve (Duriron); and was a long time member of the Eastview Swimming Pool. He enjoyed the casinos, attending Indy 500 Races, High School football games, and was an avid fisherman. His favorite pastime though, was being his grandchildren's "Biggest Fan" at their basketball games. He is also preceded in death by his former wife Patricia McCune, sisters: Marilyn Beisel, and Shirley Parks; son-in-law Dean Hart, and stepson Eric Payton. Larry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sherry McCune, children: Cuda (Linda) McCune, Terri Hart, and Teresa (Tim) Elam; siblings: Butch (Darlene) McCune, Diann Lipps, and Nancy (Bruce) Robinson; grandchildren: Brittany (Brian) Lawrence, Sheena (Brad) Wolodkiewicz, Lindsey (Nathan) Creager, Kelly (Matt) Hart, Craig (Teresa) Elam, and Kendra Janowiecki; great-grandchildren: Samantha, Aiden, Layna, Liam, Ellie, Avery, and Shepard, and a host of nieces and nephews. Larry's family wishes to extend a special thank you to a great friend Mike Yeary. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the in Larry's memory. Family will receive friends 11:00AM Monday, June 10, 2019 until time of service, 2:00PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Burial will follow in the Woodland Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary