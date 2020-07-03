Larry MORGAN

MORGAN, Larry Age 74, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away June 28, 2020, peacefully at home with family by his side. Larry was born November 25, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, and spent most of life there, except for the four years he served his country in the U.S. Navy. Larry was employed by Ohio Bell Telephone Company from where he retired after 30 years of service. He was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers for years and a member of the Lagonda UNC where he served as a trustee, Sunday School Teacher and most enjoyable to him, being a helper to the youth. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara (Howard); brother-in-law, Everett Hensley. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha (Saunders); daughter, Teresa (Cliff) of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Ann Hensley; granddaughter, Simone; and numerous family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Follow Ferncliff at www.FerncliffCemetery.org
for future updated service information. Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Parkinson's Research, 3322 West End Ave., Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197 or by email at: giving@vumc.org. Contributions may also be made to the charity of the donor's choice
. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton
and Comfort Keepers for their dedication and support. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org
.