1/1
Larry MORGAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORGAN, Larry Age 74, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away June 28, 2020, peacefully at home with family by his side. Larry was born November 25, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, and spent most of life there, except for the four years he served his country in the U.S. Navy. Larry was employed by Ohio Bell Telephone Company from where he retired after 30 years of service. He was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers for years and a member of the Lagonda UNC where he served as a trustee, Sunday School Teacher and most enjoyable to him, being a helper to the youth. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara (Howard); brother-in-law, Everett Hensley. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha (Saunders); daughter, Teresa (Cliff) of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Ann Hensley; granddaughter, Simone; and numerous family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Follow Ferncliff at www.FerncliffCemetery.org for future updated service information. Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Parkinson's Research, 3322 West End Ave., Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197 or by email at: giving@vumc.org. Contributions may also be made to the charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton and Comfort Keepers for their dedication and support. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved