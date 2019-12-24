|
MULLINS, Larry Gene Age 75, of Franklin, OH; died Saturday December 21, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. Larry was born in Rockcastle County, KY on November 24, 1944 to the late Dennis and Dollie (Mobley) Mullins. Larry was a barber in the local area for 50 years. Larry is survived by one son, two daughters, three brothers, one sister and five grandchildren. Funeral Services are 10am Saturday January 4, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Heritage Hills Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019