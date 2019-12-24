Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Mullins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Mullins Obituary
MULLINS, Larry Gene Age 75, of Franklin, OH; died Saturday December 21, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. Larry was born in Rockcastle County, KY on November 24, 1944 to the late Dennis and Dollie (Mobley) Mullins. Larry was a barber in the local area for 50 years. Larry is survived by one son, two daughters, three brothers, one sister and five grandchildren. Funeral Services are 10am Saturday January 4, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Heritage Hills Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -