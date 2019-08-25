Home

Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-3686
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Larry Nevergall


1944 - 2019
Larry Nevergall Obituary
NEVERGALL, Larry A. Age 75 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 14, 1944 in Hampton, OH, the son of the late Louie & Viola (Powell) Nevergall. Mr. Nevergall was retired from the Street Dept. for the City of West Carrollton with 25 years of service, and was a member of the Word of God Church in Moraine. Preceded in death by his brother Junior Nevergall. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Sandi L. (Cooper) Nevergall, his son Michael Nevergall and wife Emily, 3 daughters Theresa Godina and husband Reyes, Catherine Fugate, & Nancy Cooper and husband Troy, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Garnell Crawford officiating. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Wednesday at the funeral home. www.swartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
