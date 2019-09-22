|
ONEY, Larry C. Age 74 of Dayton passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1945 to the late, Gilbert and Bernice (Phillips) Oney. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Beverly (Kratzer); daughters, Kimberly Kay Oney and Rhonda Michelle Oney; brother, Danny (Nancy) Oney; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Lynn) Kratzer, Tom Kratzer; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He retired from General Motors. Friends and family may visit from 11am-1pm on Wednesday, September 25 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering, followed by the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm. He will then be laid to rest in Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SICSA.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019