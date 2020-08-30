1/1
LARRY ORAHOOD
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ORAHOOD, Larry Vance Larry Vance Orahood, 75, of South Vienna, passed away August 27, 2020, at OSU Hospital East. He was born August 19, 1945, in Springfield, the son of Clarence Marion and Phyllis Jane (Dewitt) Orahood. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had worked at Cricket Valley Structures and was a member of Springfield Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carol (Fife) Orahood; three children, Tamara Brown of Springfield, Larry Orahood of Chillicothe, and Mike (Amy) Orahood of S. Vienna; grandchildren, Brandon (Shelby), Megan, Kaira (Greg), Michael (Erika), Bradley (Kourtney), Chase, Sydney, Samantha, Sean, Cole (Hayley), Ashley (Ethan); great-grandchildren, Deven, Landon, Gabriel, Sophia, Ian, Colton; siblings, Linda Powell, Pamela Nesselrotte, Rhonda Travis, Darrell Dixon, Kevin Dixon; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. Larry was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who was loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm, Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Face masks are required. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved