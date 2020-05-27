|
PARKER, Larry Lee Age 84, of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Respiratory & Nursing Center of Dayton. He was born in Dayton on March 21, 1936, the son of LeRoy L. & Edna B. (Kaylor) Parker. He enjoyed classic automobiles and attending cruise-ins. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Linda (Bruner) Parker; sons Scott & Glenn Parker; grandchildren Ryan Vetter, Emily Parker and Nathan Parker and a great grandson Micah Cason. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Linda Pettit. A graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 27, 2020