POST, Larry Madison Age 79 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He retired with over 40 years of service with Neff Folding Box. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting mushrooms, working outdoors, gardening and restoring old houses. Larry also enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Cincinnati Reds. He is survived by his wife of 40 years: Pamela "Pam" (Tiley) Post, daughter: Lauren Madison (Matt Hoying) Post of Dayton, grandchildren: Eric (Sara) Post, Wesley Sage, Nick Post, sisters: Peggy Ferguson of Arcanum, Mary Galyon of Centerville, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Elzie and Florence (Gibson) Post, daughter: Julie Post, son: Tracy Post, sister: Dorothy Reece and grandson: Nathaniel Post Reasor. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019