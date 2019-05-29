RICE, Larry Dale "Duck" Age 87, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 in Chillicothe, OH. He was born March 5, 1932 in Hutchins, KY to Michael and Julie (Counts) Rice. He was a laborer for Local #534 in Hamilton, OH for 61 years. Larry is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Rocky) Pelletier of Chillicothe, Judy Kaye Rice of Charleston, SC, Kathy (Bryan) Shoup of Kettering, Donna Rice of Indian Lake; grandchildren, Mike, Amanda Dale, Angelic, Samantha, Bryan Jr.; great-grandchildren, Shawn, Kilie, Aidin, Adysen, Raelynn and his beloved dog, Bandit. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Marie (McDaniel) Rice and 12 siblings. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to , 644 Linn Street #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com. Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary