ROBERSON, Larry Douglas Age 72 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at . He was born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky on July 25, 1947, the son of the late Sylvester and Ethel (Robinson) Roberson. Married Leta Ring Carmichael on February 14, 1995 in Williamsdale. Larry served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971. He worked in maintenance at the Journal News and Cycle Specialties before retirement in June 2009. Larry was a member and clerk of the Rivers of Life Church of God in New Miami. He tried to live a simple Christian life in a complicated world. Good-bye world. Hello heaven. Larry was also preceded in death by his brother William Roberson. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Leta; his daughter, Carisa and her three children, Christopher, Timothy and Alivia; step-children, Mike (Katie) Carmichael and their children, Claire, Van, Jack and Eve of Cincinnati and Rebekah Carmichael and her son, Christian Ifuku of Winnsboro, TX; and Sandy, his devoted dog. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Rivers of Life Church of God with Pastor Wilma Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held prior to services from 11am-1pm. Interment will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Contributions may be made in his memory to Rivers of Life Church of God, 323 N. Riverside Dr. Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 7, 2020