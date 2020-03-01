|
|
SHAW, Larry E. Age 68 of Xenia, passed away February 21, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna L. Shaw, in 2004. He is survived by his father, Leo Shaw of Xenia, and two children: son Steve Shaw of Yellow Springs, and daughter Theresa Shaw and husband Mike Gomez of TX. His grandchildren also survive him: Cameron, Joshua and Chloe, and Kai and Laila, as does a brother, Fred Shaw of Xenia, and two sisters: Nancy (Ric) Matson of Xenia and Peggy (Bill) Thompson of GA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Larry was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, softball player and also loved to bowl. A memorial gathering will be held at F.O.E. Aerie 1689, 682 W. Second St. Xenia, OH 45385 on Sunday, March 8 from 1-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to https://onebistro.org in Larry's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020