Larry SHEETS

SHEETS, Larry Richard Age 78, of Centerville, formerly Lima, OH, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born to the late Richard and Doris (Durbin) Sheets in Decatur, IN on May 9, 1942. He is survived by his wife, Genette Sheets; children, Richard (Beth) Sheets, Laura Daley, Lisa (Dennis) Meiners; step-children, Jennifer (Dondi) Poston, Nathan (Elizabeth) Chambers; 10 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Marsha (Doug) Worthington; brother, Lynn (Sharon) Sheets; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:30pm on Saturday, September 19, at Fairhaven Church, 637 E Whipp Rd, Centerville, OH 45459, with a service to follow at 4pm. Burial at Shawnee Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Fairhaven Church: Great Commission Fund. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Larry's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 17, 2020.
