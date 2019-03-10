|
|
SHILL, Larry Jennings Age 71 of Moraine passed away March 4, 2019. Larry was born in Dayton, OH July 9, 1947 to the late Charles and Maurine Shill, he is also preceded in death by his brother Charles Allen Shill. He is survived by his daughter Angela Shill and 4 grandchildren of Dallas, TX, 2 brothers; Mike Shill of West Carrollton, Tom and wife Terri Shill of FL, sister; Charla Fileccia of Washington Twp., and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Larry's life will Sunday March 17, 2019 from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449. Committal service of the urn will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are asked for The in Larry's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019