Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
6:30 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Ferncliff Cemetery
LARRY SIMS


1942 - 2020
LARRY SIMS Obituary
SIMS, Larry C. 78, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born February 27, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Marion C. Sims and Jeannette (Martin) Sims-Allen. Larry served his country in the United States Air Force and retired as a supervisor from International Harvester after many years of dedicated service. Larry was a devoted husband and father. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara of 55 years; three children, Tracy (James) Shelton of San Antonio, TX, Kay (James) Prater and Shayla Sims of Springfield, OH, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; brother, Gary (Cecelia) Sims of Columbus, OH; sister, Gail (William) Gaston of Atlanta, GA; brother-in-law, Herb Johnson of San Antonio, TX, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Annette Johnson. A public visitation is Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the private funeral service at 6:30 p.m. (under the prayerful guidance of social distancing) in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial is Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
