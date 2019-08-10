|
SMITH, Larry E. Age 80, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at . He was born in Lima, Ohio on November 30, 1938, to Harry Smith and Ruth (Wolfe) Smith. Larry graduated from Lima Senior High and the University of Dayton. He served 4 years in the USAF and retired from the Dayton Police Department as a Detective Sergeant, after 23 years of service. He was also the proud owner of Midwest Investigative Services. Preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Rumo, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carolyn Farmer Smith; sons Todd (Lynda) Smith, Jeff (Christy) Smith, stepson Cris (Kelly) Shell; grandchildren Calyssa (Jonathan) Rose, Kyle Smith, Jessica Mason, great-granddaughter Emmy Mason; step grandchildren Angel Shiverdecker and Cristopher Shell. Also surviving are brother James (Linda) Smith, sisters MaryJo Pickett and Ruth Ann (Manuel) Gordillo; special friends, the entire Markwell family, Larry Clingman, John and MaryJo Ketzenberger, Don and Jane Davis, Michael Sammons, and Bruce Osborn. The family welcomes friends to visit starting at 11 am with funeral services beginning at 1pm, Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019