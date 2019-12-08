|
|
STOLLE, Larry "Mike" Age 71 of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Mike was a graduate of Oakwood High School and received a degree in Sociology from the Ohio State University. He served as Vice President of Production at Yoder Die Casting Corporation until his retirement from the family business in 2012. Mike was a veritable force of nature. He was the funniest man in the room and had a natural charisma that immediately drew others into his circle. Mike was charitable and compassionate and always humble in his success. He was unrivaled as a storytellerhis wild and certainly exaggerated stories have since become the stuff of legend. Mike was a man of many passions, always eager to jump from one challenge to the next. He loved good food, fast cars, fishing, and boatingthe former a hobby he never seemed quite able to master, despite his questionable claims of proficiency. Mike was particularly fond of his dogs Mandy and Roberta. He never wavered in his love for them despite their somewhat aggressive dispositions. Finally, Mike was a HERO, a statement not made lightly. He was the first to rush into danger when someone was at risk, always heedless of the danger to himself. Many owe their lives to his quick thinking and quicker action. When disaster struck, Mike was the friend you needed. He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Leah Stolle, his brother Gerald Stolle, and his beautiful wife, Victoria "Vicki" Stolle. His wife Vicki was his soulmate, and her passing in 2018 struck him very hard. Despite this personal loss, Mike showed great perseverance as he struggled to find a new tomorrow. We are comforted in knowing these two have been reunited in heaven. He is survived by his sons Brett (Laura) and Michael Stolle, daughter Shannon (Carl) Carlson, and stepdaughters Christi (Chad) Gerhardstein and Marisa (Ryan) Borgert. He was blessed with nine loving grandchildren Aleksandr, Nadja, Nathaniel, Sawyer, Samuel, Carter, Charlotte, Colin, and Lennon. In addition, Mike is survived by his brother David, his sister Judy, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00pm on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, with services to begin at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to donate to or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019