Larry STRICKLAND
1939 - 2020
STRICKLAND, Larry C. Age 81, a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 11, 1939, in North Vernon, Indiana, moved to Ross, and graduated from Ross High School in 1957. On June 9, 1962, he married Jean Morris at Venice Presbyterian Church in Ross. Larry was employed at P&G Miami Valley Labs as a chemist for many years. He was a former member of the Venice Volunteer Fire Dept., Ross Township Life Squad and was a member of the AMVETS Post #1983, Moose Lodge #36, and Colerain Masonic Lodge #759 F&AM. He is survived by his wife, Jean Strickland; two sons, Jeff (Pam) Strickland and Scott Strickland; seven grandchildren, Mandy, Kristin, Justin, Stephanie, Megan, Shelby, and Linsey; sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Theresa Lovins; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by one sister, Wilma McFarland. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 5:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 pm. If desired, memorials may be made to AMVETS, 914 Ross Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
SEP
14
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
