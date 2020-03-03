|
SUMAN, Larry E. Age 73, of Springfield, passed away on February 28, 2020. He was born in Decatur, Indiana on July 29, 1946, son of the late Walter and Sally (South) Suman. Larry enjoyed bowling, golfing, camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Larry retired from Navistar (International Harvester) after 46 years. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Jean L. (Marbaugh) Suman; two children, Kerri Ann (Ron) Rasor and Rod (Shawna) Suman; six grandchildren, Stacey Rasor, Kristin Morgan, Alicia LeRouge, Andrea Suman, Jacqueline Rasor and Jake Suman; six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; one sister, Donna (Joe) Garlinger; brother-in-law, Jim Bickel and sister-in-law, Sandy Hileman. Larry was preceded in death by two sisters, Yvonne "Sue" Jones and Dana Suman; two brothers, Harry "Ed" Suman and Mark Suman; two sisters-in-law, Marlene Bickel and Jackie Marbaugh, along with one brother-in-law, Robert Hileman. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield, Ohio. A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Thursday at 11am in the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2020