LARRY TYRA
1960 - 2020
TYRA, Larry Edward Larry Edward Tyra, age 60, of Springboro, OH, died Thursday August 6, 2020, at Kettering Hospital. Larry was born in Middletown, OH, on May 15, 1960, to William and Juanita Tyra. Larry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. Larry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Beverly (Deardoff) Tyra; his sons, Michael (Anna) Tyra, Brad (Ashley) Tyra; his grandchildren, Alice (7), Hudson (12), Savannah (9), Beau (4); his mother, Juanita Tyra; his sister, Brenda Otte; his mother-in-law, Joyce Kolb; his sisters-in-law, Debbie Teeters and Jill Mattson and his best friend and brother-in-law, Doug Deardoff. Larry was also very dedicated to his career of 39 years at Dayton Lamina. A public visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH, from 11 am to 1 pm. A private funeral service for the family will follow. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral service
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
