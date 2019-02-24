WARNER, Larry Of Eaton Ohio passed away on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at the age of 83. Larry was born on July 4,, 1935 to Millard "Bud" Warner and May (Boor) Niles in Eaton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant children, Steven and David. Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn; son Mike (Jo) of Yellow Springs, Ohio; son Phil (Stacey) of Bloomsdale, Missouri; grandchildren Sarah, David, Tyler (Kirana), and Joshua; great grandchildren Norah & Riley; sister Diane (Denny) Harris of Dayton, brother Gary Warner of Xenia, and brother John (Kaye) Warner of Waynesville. Larry graduated from West Alexandria High School in 1953 and attended Miami University, later transferring to the University of Dayton, obtaining a BS in Electrical Engineering. He married his high school sweetheart on September 1st 1956 at St. Johns Church in West Alexandria. Together they raised a family in Fairborn Ohio, where he began his career as an engineer for Southwestern Portland Cement Company. As his professional career progressed, Larry and Marilyn relocated to several US cities: New Albany Indiana, Denver Colorado, Redlands California, Scottsdale Arizona, and Keller Texas. When it came time for retirement, Larry & Marilyn chose to settle back in Ohio close to their childhood hometown. This move brought their long journey full circle, reconnecting them with lifelong friends and family. Those who knew Larry well understood his keen interest and compassion for people. Whether it was morning coffee with the boys at the Shell station, lunch at the Eaton Place with Marilyn, or dinner with the Puvogel's, he was always interested in what was important to others; quite often just remembering past experiences and catching up with friends & family. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. He enjoyed a successful and fruitful career, with his family always his top priority. Larry enjoyed golfing, working around the house, gardening with his wife, and spending quality time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1pm on March 23, 2019 at St John Church, West Alexandria, Ohio. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary