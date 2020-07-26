1/1
Larry WARREN
WARREN, Larry E. Age 75, of Miami Twp., was surrounded by his family when he went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Larry was born August 3, 1944 in Cincinnati to the late Edward & Gertrude Warren. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Larry enjoyed fishing, golfing, boxing and baseball. He was a volunteer fireman for many years. Above all, spending time with his family and fur babies meant the world to him. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Cathy L. Warren; children, Kelly (Jerry) Young, Maria Warren, Steven Warren and Shawn (Brittney) Warren; grandchildren, Clayton, Emily, Aiden and McKinley; sisters, Teresa (Gary) Tucker, Lori (Ron) Klein and Lisa (Chuck) Myers; and many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father & mother-in law, Bob & Chris Kibler and brother-in-law, Chris Kibler. A celebration of life will be held at a later date by the family. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
