WATKINS, Larry Jay 75, of Wooster passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home. He was born March 9, 1944 in Listie, Pennsylvania, to Leroy and Margaret Miller Watkins. He was a computer operator and Data Analyst for Ameri Trust in Cleveland and also at Cole National. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force serving in Vietnam. Surviving are his three children; a grandson and two sisters along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with burial at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Wayne Co. Dog Shelter, 5694 Burbank Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster assisted the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Mar. 15, 2020