WYSONG, Larry E. Age 84, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital. Larry was born April 1, 1935 in New Lebanon, Ohio to the late Charles E. & Mabel (Mullendore) Wysong. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Joan Marie; and by two sisters, Kathryn & Marcella. Larry retired from General Motors with 25 years of service in 1992. He was a U. S. Army veteran, a member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church and for many years he served as the treasurer for the Vandalia Kiwanis Club. Larry is survived by his loving wife of the past 58 years, Joyce K. (Floyd) Wysong; two children, Rick Wysong (Nancy Schneider) and Jodi Hazley (Anthony); seven grandchildren, Joe (Tiffany), Scott, Alissa, Chris, Lisa, Rebecca & Katie; six great grandchildren; and by his extended family & many good friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday (12/4) at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Pastor Michael Malcosky will officiate. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Larry to either the Dayton Area Diabetes Association, 2555 S. Dixie Dr., Ste # 112, Dayton, OH 45409 or to the Vandalia Senior Citizen Van Fund, with checks being payable to the City of Vandalia and mailed to the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center, 21 S. Tionda Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019