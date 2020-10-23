1/1
LARRY YOUNG
YOUNG, Larry

Larry Young, 75 of Middletown, passed away on October 19, 2020. Larry began his illustrious career in telecommunications management at Sheffield Steel in Kansas City. ARMCO Steel grabbed Larry and he worked with them until his

retirement. He spent many fun filled years with family and friends on Acton Lake with his beloved sailboat, Maroni. Larry and Maroni also made voyages on the Chesapeake Bay, the Great Miami and the Atlantic Ocean. Golf, genealogy and coin collecting kept his mind sharp. Above all, Larry loved his family and never missed an opportunity to show them. Anyone who knew him could attest to his humor and his love of life. He was a man of integrity who was greatly loved and will be missed. He's survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret; daughters, Amy (Rob) Blust and Allison (Doug) Apple; 4 grandchildren, Joey, Zach, Rachel and Evan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Yvonne Young, a brother, Raymond and granddaughter, Kristina. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com




Published in Journal-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
