|
|
DICKEY, Latham Samuel Morgan and Hazel Jolina Kay Both gained their angel wings and were born sleeping on October 15, 2019. Hazel was born at 6:13pm weighing 1lb 2oz and Latham was born at 6:15pm weighing 15oz at Kettering Medical Center, to parents Liam Dickey and Heather Rose. They are survived by their loving parents; siblings, Jensen and Hadley; paternal grandfather; David Dickey; paternal great-grandparents, Sam and Judy Dickey; maternal grandfather, Gary Rose; and other beloved family members. Latham and Hazel are now in the heavenly arms of their paternal grandmother, Katy (Treadwell) Niedermayer; and maternal great-grandparents, Douglas & Stella (Collins) Rose. Latham & Hazel were anxiously awaited for and very loved but were too perfect for this world. Nothing will ever fill the void in our hearts that they have left behind. The family would like to thank the caring staff in the labor and delivery department of Kettering Medical Center for the extraordinary support and comfort they provided. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the memorial fund (link on Routsong's website). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019