HUDSON, Latoya E. "Toya" 36, of Dayton, transitioned on January 31, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on September 7, 1983 to Nancy (Williams) and Ernest Hudson in Dayton, OH. Toya loved traveling, animals, and Disney movies. She laughed at everything and loved music, but her family meant more to her than anything. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rosie & Aaron Williams, and other family. Toya is survived by her loving mother, Nancy; siblings, Natasha & Nydia Hudson, Ernest Middleton; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 1:30 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. Family will receive guests starting at 12:30 pm for Visitation. Donations in Toya's memory are suggested to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020