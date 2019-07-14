Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Laura BOCK
Laura BOCK


1935 - 2019
Laura BOCK Obituary
BOCK, Laura M. 84, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born February 23, 1935 in Donnelsville, Ohio the daughter of the late William & Dorothy (Weimer) Rinehart. She is survived by four daughters; Pam (Ed) Ingebritson, Laurie (Pete) Kaz; Karen (Kevin) Parks, Gretchen (Paul) Lancour; five grandchildren, Rachel, Erin, Katie, Isaac & Theo; eight great grandchildren; three sisters, Merrillyn Rees, Molly Neher, Dede Beher; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Bock; a son, Jerry Bock; a brother, Tom Rinehart; and a sister, Judy Young. Visitation will be 10-12 noon Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with funeral services at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Buck Creek & Brookdale Hospice for the loving care she received. Expressions of sympathy may be sent www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 14, 2019
