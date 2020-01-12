Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
MT. CALVARY MBC
3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
MT. CALVARY MBC
3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave
1936 - 2020
Laura BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER, Laura Jean Age 83, of Dayton, departed this life Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born February 3, 1936 in Talladega, AL to the late Robert and Savilla Taylor. She was retired from G.M. Delphi Chassis following 32 years of service. She is also preceded in death by (1) sister, Pauline Goodwin and (3) brothers, Robert, Richard and Henry Taylor. Survivors include: (1) son, Andre' (Kimberlyn) Butler; (4) grandchildren, Andre' (Amber), Candace (Kenneth Smith), Amber and Brooke Butler; (5) step-grandchildren; (17) great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., TUESDAY, January 14, 2020 at MT. CALVARY MBC, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., with Pastor Samuel N. Winston Jr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020
