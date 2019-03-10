Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Laura CLASS


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laura CLASS Obituary
CLASS, Laura L. Age 92 of Friendship Village, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Laura moved to Dayton with husband Otis Gross and children in 1966. Preceded in death by her parents Adron and Martha Nolan, 3 sons Rodney, Ralph and George, husbands Otis Gross Sr. and Wallace Class. Survived by 5 daughters Priscilla Kaufman, Ruby (Jesse) Bell, Martha Spears, Linda (Bill) Boyd, Frieda Spears, 3 sons Gregory, Otis (Debby), Jimmy (Tammy), 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, a brother Herbert Brown, family and friends. She retired from the US Postal Service and resided the last seven years at Friendship Village. The family would like to thank their staff for their loving care to our mother especially Camille. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary School in Laura's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
