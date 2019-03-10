CLASS, Laura L. Age 92 of Friendship Village, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Laura moved to Dayton with husband Otis Gross and children in 1966. Preceded in death by her parents Adron and Martha Nolan, 3 sons Rodney, Ralph and George, husbands Otis Gross Sr. and Wallace Class. Survived by 5 daughters Priscilla Kaufman, Ruby (Jesse) Bell, Martha Spears, Linda (Bill) Boyd, Frieda Spears, 3 sons Gregory, Otis (Debby), Jimmy (Tammy), 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, a brother Herbert Brown, family and friends. She retired from the US Postal Service and resided the last seven years at Friendship Village. The family would like to thank their staff for their loving care to our mother especially Camille. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary School in Laura's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary