DAVIS (McCoy), Laura Age 80 of Huber Heights, OH passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton, Inc. on February 16, 2019 following an illness. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama on March 8, 1938, the daughter of Thomas and Annie Ruth McCoy. She graduated from George Washington Carver High School. Laura was employed at Children's Medical Center for 18 years. She loved Christmas, buying gifts and writing inspiring messages of wisdom to each family member in their cards. Laura was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be truly missed. Laura is survived by her husband of 60 years, Peter Drake Davis; three children, Linda Johnson, Debbie Davis, and Peter D. (Mickianne) Davis, Jr.; seven sisters; Annie Lee Williams of Denver, CO, Dorothy Ruth Guthrie of Montgomery, AL, Savannah (Gus) Hampton of Montgomery, AL, Betty Hodrick of Montgomery, AL, Hazel (Gene) Wills of Georgetown, TX, Christine McCoy of Montgomery, AL, and Margaret Blevins of Montgomery, AL; brothers, Jerry McCoy of Chicago, IL and Jimmy (Eva) McCoy of Lawton, OK; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Laura was preceded in death by her father, mother, four brothers, and one sister.To honor Laura's request, a private graveside service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. Laura requested she be remembered in spirit and love by her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laura's name to or American Caner Society. In care of Newcomer North Chapel. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary