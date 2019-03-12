DOVER (Wineberg), Laura Born on March 16, 1980 in Springfield, Ohio, to her loving parents Robert and Diane Wineberg, passed away at age 38 on February 28, 2019 in Surf City, North Carolina. Laura was the beloved wife of Shawn Dover. Their young love ignited while the two attended Springfield North High School. This unbreakable bond and union was blessed with two daughters, Ava and Beckett Dover. Laura graduated from Wright State University in 2002. She had a successful career in the Pharmaceutical Sales industry. A career that allowed her vibrant spirit and outgoing personality to touch the lives of everyone she met throughout her travels. Her inner beauty shined through her sparkling blue eyes and was paired with a smile that commanded a reciprocal exchange. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She enjoyed life as natural as she found it, whether it be a hike in the mountains, a walk on the beach, or a warm campfire. Laura loved the outdoors, the warmth of the sun and the wind in her hair. Her strong soul fueled her courageousness to express herself in the ways that made her happy, never shy to meet music with a dance party or to be the best dressed for dinner. Her infectious love of life's most simple things made her the woman she was. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband and children: , Shawn Dover, Ava Dover and Beckett Dover; her mother: Diane Wineberg of Hillsboro and her father: Bob Wineberg of Springfield; her sister: Jessica (Joe) Jordan of Hillsboro; her brother: Andrew Wineberg of Columbus; her grandmother: Gloria Veskauf of Springfield; her father-in-law Robert (Linda) Dover of Urbana; her mother-in-law Debi (Ronald) Simmons of Bainbridge; her sister-in-law Christie (Scott) Knisley of Springfield and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family invites donations in Laura's name to Laura Dover Memorial Scholarship Fund at any Fifth Third Bank. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Deacon John Collins, on Saturday, March 16 from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at St. Raphael Parish, 225 E. High Street, Springfield. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org . Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary