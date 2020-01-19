Home

Laura E. Sims Many thanks to you all The flowers you sent that day, the cards you mailed along the way, the service you stopped by to render, the gifts you brought with thoughts so tender. The prayers you said which played a part in easing the pain in our hearts. Each helped us to find the strength to bear the loss of the one we held so dear. It was to a great comfort indeed. So from our hearts, which you tried to mend. We thank you sincerely again and again. May God Bless each and every one of you!! The Loving Family of Laura E. Sims
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
