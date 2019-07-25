|
GRYCZ, Laura R. Age 74, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Laura was born on October 30, 1944, to the late Herbert and Loretta McCleand, in Dayton. She proudly worked in the administrative offices at Wright-Patterson AFB. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 26 years, Thomas Grycz; and sisters, Norma Jean and Carol Lou. Laura is survived by her son, Phil (Jennifer) Grycz; brother, Herbert McCleand; grandchildren, Chastity Blake, Destiny Boyer, Philip Jr. Boyer, Bradley Boyer; and great-grandchildren, Mila Boyer, Emmalynn Boyer, L.J. Jacobs, Kaleb Evans, Lily Boyer, and Rose Boyer; and other extended family and friends.To leave condolences please visit www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019