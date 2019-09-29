Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayman Chapel AME Church
3317 Hoover Ave
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Wayman Chapel AME Church
3317 Hoover Ave
1933 - 2019
LANSDOWN, Laura M. Born August 24, 1933, died peacefully at on September 26, 2019. Laura was a lifetime member of Wayman Chapel AME Church. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Lansdown; parents Wallace Burke and Patricia Harvey. Laura leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Dr. Candora (Maurice) Seay of Stone Mountain, GA; grandsons, Sean Seay of Phoenix, AZ and Aaron Seay of Conyers, GA; great grandsons, Sean Seay Jr. of Sandy Springs, GA, Noah Edward Seay of Stone Mountain, GA; cousins Rosella Buckett and family of Springfield, MO; Lois Johnson and family of Leavenworth, KS; Dr. Baron & Edie Harvey and Family of Washington, D.C.; William Harvey and Family of Steubenville, OH; god-daughters, Jenell Ross (Dr. Anthony) Hall of Centerville, OH, Regina Westbrook of Columbus, Ohio, extended family and friends. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Dayton Alumnae Chapter Omega Omega Service at 11:00 a.m. Funeral services following at 12:00pm., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave., with Pastor Gerald A. Cooper, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to service. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayman's Scholarship Fund or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
