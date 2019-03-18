SHORT, Laura Myrtle Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at her winter residence in Florida on Monday, March 11, 2019. Laura was born in Rock Castle Co., Kentucky on February 12, 1934 to George Scott and Emma (Peters) Scott. She graduated from Hamilton High School in June of 1951. Laura married Bob Short on December 8, 1951 in Hamilton. In 1956, Bob was drafted into the service, and they traveled together to Fort Sill, OK. On returning from service, they made their home in Hamilton, OH. Laura worked at General Motors, as an Executive Secretary, and Laura was a 50 plus year member of the Hunt Ave. Pentecostal Church, where she worshiped the Lord Jesus Christ. Laura is survived by her husband, Bob Short; her siblings, Isabella (Gaston) Bowling, Ardella (Ed) Redwine, Louvada (Paul) Sunderhaus; and sister in laws Elsie Scott and Evelyn Scott. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emma Scott; her siblings, Gladys (Leroy) Morris, Marie (Omar) Allen, Edward Scott, Shirley (Mose) Phillips, Linzy Scott, Rowland (Edna Lou) Scott. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Donnie Wooton officiating. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary