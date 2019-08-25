|
WALTON, Laura Ann Loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 20, 2019, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Hilderbrand. She is survived by her husband, Jason Walton, and her sons, Joseph Stevens, Josiah Walton, Elijah Walton, Joshua Walton and Luca Walton. Her mother Charlotte Boggs (Edward), siblings Tonya Nichols, Kendra Hildebrand, Carolyn Elizondo and John Hilderbrand. She was greatly loved by Her nieces Mariah and Alanna Washington, Arianna ELizondo, Kristen,Hope, and Faith Nickles. Lillian Art. Her nephews Jovan Vanegas , and Sean Richards. Also many aunts, uncles and a multitude of close friends. Laura loved God, her Savior Jesus Christ and her family in the deepest way one can. Laura knew no stranger. To be in the company of her was to instantly be her friend. She had a heart filled with kindness and a smile that brought joy into a room like a ray of sunshine. Her laugh was contagious, her energy endless. Laura's appreciation for music and the arts were highlighted By her participation in school art contests and ballet recital's as a little girl. As a teenager she was able to visit Japan with her mother sister and family which started a life long love of Japanese culture, Especially Hello Kitty. Laura's attentive care for her family extended unto her careful care attention in making her house a home. Japanese influence in addition to her love of nature, woodland creatures and antiques was always reflected throughout her home in every nook and corner, every season and most holidays. She had a natural talent and enjoyed bargain shopping, and decorating with her mother. Laura had a deep affection for all things Fall. "God's Season" as she humorously referred to it recently. Tree leaves as they change color, woodland creatures pumpkin anything. She enjoyed festivals with her family and Picking pumpkins with her husband and boys. If you were to sit with Laura through one conversation you would quickly realize there was nothing more important to her than her family and her spiritual walk with Jesus Christ. Where ever she went she shared the love of God, promise of salvation. Hope and strength through integrating the word of God and prayer in daily life. She believed in the power and manifestation of the Holy Spirit. Her faith didn't wavier even on her worst days. Even while confined to a hospital bed, she witnessed about the love of Christ. Friends and family who came to visit her to to give their support and comfort often would often find themselves on the receiving end because of Laura's unwavering strength and love of God. While Laura will be remembered by all this and more. She would want all who read and listen to these words to remember to love God with your heart mind and soul. Because she wants every family member, friend and acquaintance to have what she had. "You have to be on fire for the Lord!" -Laura Walton Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions- Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral services will be held12:00 pm, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Redemption Christian Tabernacle, 11780 N. Dixiew Drive, Tipp City, Ohio 45371.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019