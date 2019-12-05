|
HERMINGHAUSEN, Laurel Laurel Diltz Campbell Dankert Herminghausen passed away at 4:45 on November 21 in her home surrounded by the family for whom she felt immense love and with her beloved daughter lying next to her. She was born in Springfield, Ohio to parents, Stanley Raymond and Laura Opal (Stoll) Diltz on the 28th of September 1922. She was joined by three sisters Jacqueline Rosalie, Lorna Opal, and Cecily Claire. Laurel graduated from Springfield High School in 1940. She attended Cedarville College and went on to Wittenberg College for graduate studies. In 1943 she married R. Henry (Hank) Campbell and they welcomed two "perfect" children, Brian Scott and Jan Leslie. In 1983 she married Commander Herbert Dankert. In July 1987 her 40 year old son died then 4 months later her husband was taken from her. In 1998 she married Warren Herminghausen. After he died she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law. All her life she wanted to know about everything, her curiosity knew no bounds. Her personality was such that everyone who ever encountered her knew they were in the presence of someone extraordinary. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Lorna Byrum. Survivors include: daughter, Jan (Phil Robinette) Campbell; daughter-in-law, Stefi (Brian) Campbell; granddaughters, Erin (Ben), Katie and great granddaughter, Dorian Campbell; sisters Jackie Dunn; Cecily (Joe) Morrow; the Dankert and Herminghausen families and many loved nieces and nephews. A Remembrance Gathering will be held on January 18th at the Miami Valley Unitarian Fellowship building at 8690 Yankee St., Washington Township/Centerville from 1:30 until 4:30 pm. Light refreshments will be offered after the program. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tenth Life Cat Rescue Dayton or National Resources Defense Council.
