Laurence HARRIS
HARRIS, Laurence L. Age 88, of Dayton, OH, transitioned to heaven on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He retired from the GM Frigidaire plant with 30 years of service and was a veteran of the United States Marines. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and four sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Lorraine Harris; daughter, Sonya Trammell and son, Ronnie Sanders; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marjorie Harris; nieces, nephews, and friends. Walk through visitation Friday, October 9, 2020, 2-3 PM at H. H. Roberts. Private services and interment at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
