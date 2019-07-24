|
EHRLE, Laurene Morse Age 99, passed away on July 21, 2019 at Northwood Nursing Home. She leaves behind her daughter, Linda Ehrle Sandoval of Springfield, and her grandson Eric Sandoval of San Marco, California. Mrs. Ehrle was a lifetime servant of the Lord. She was an avid supporter of her beloved city of Springfield. She was kind to everyone. A celebration of Laurene's life will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Rose Hill Burial Park chapel. In lieu of flowers, please do a good deed in memory of Laurene. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun from July 24 to July 25, 2019