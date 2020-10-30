1/1
Laurice JORDAN
1935 - 2020
JORDAN, Laurice

Laurice Jordan, age 84, of

Dayton, passed away peacefully October 25, 2020. She was born in Lowndes County,

Alabama, on November 9, 1935, the daughter of the late Willie and Rosalee Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Willie J. Jordan; and siblings, Willie, Robert, Lorenzo,

Dorothy and Ethel. Laurice is survived by her loving children, Rosetta Byrd, Betty Byrd, Bruce (Carla) Jordan, Deborah

Jordan, Melvin Jordan, Karen Jordan, and Gregory (Christine) Jordan; many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Clara Jones, Mary Jones and Charlie Byrd; and many other dear nieces, nephews, family and friends. She retired from Elder-Beerman Department Store after 25 years of

employment. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, caring for her animals, gardening and upholstery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31st, from 11:00 am-12:00 pm, at

Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 pm, with Chris Landrum officiating. To share a memory of Laurice or to leave a special message for the family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
OCT
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
