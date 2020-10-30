Laurice Jordan, age 84, ofDayton, passed away peacefully October 25, 2020. She was born in Lowndes County,Alabama, on November 9, 1935, the daughter of the late Willie and Rosalee Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Willie J. Jordan; and siblings, Willie, Robert, Lorenzo,Dorothy and Ethel. Laurice is survived by her loving children, Rosetta Byrd, Betty Byrd, Bruce (Carla) Jordan, DeborahJordan, Melvin Jordan, Karen Jordan, and Gregory (Christine) Jordan; many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Clara Jones, Mary Jones and Charlie Byrd; and many other dear nieces, nephews, family and friends. She retired from Elder-Beerman Department Store after 25 years ofemployment. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, caring for her animals, gardening and upholstery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31st, from 11:00 am-12:00 pm, atNewcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 pm, with Chris Landrum officiating. To share a memory of Laurice or to leave a special message for the family, please visit



