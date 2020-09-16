1/1
BAGLEY, Sr., LaVar Edward "Sonny Black" 43, of Trotwood, Ohio, born July 14, 1977, to Belinda Preston-Cash and Clarence Bagley, a link in our chain was broken and he transitioned from this life unexpectedly Friday, September 11, 2020, to be in the presence of Allah (God). LaVar Bagley Sr. attended both Dayton Public and Jefferson Township schools. He was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and received training and certification as an HVAC technician from Sinclair Community College. At an early age he was the 1st place winner of the Martin Luther King Oratorical speech contest. LaVar was a member of First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, where on an early Mother's Day morning, he gave his life to Christ. He later transitioned to a closer relationship with Allah (God). LaVar was many things to many people. He was a blessing, a leader, funny, confident, handsome, different from everyone else, sexy, Superstar, our love and everything. His smile and his golden teeth would brighten any room. He had waves that he swore would make you seasick, thanks to Mike D. From the top of his head to the soles of his feet, no matter when you saw him he was draped in Ralph Lauren (Polo). LaVar was always respectful and obeyed the wishes of his mother and all the elders that he encountered. As a brother, LaVar was very compassionate, overprotective, and was idolized. As a father he was a loving, supportive, hilarious, strict, and dependable. And as a Paw Paw, he was loving and caring. He was preceded in death by his son, DaVionte, whom he missed dearly and greeted him with a big LaVar bear hug; maternal grandfather, King David Sr.; maternal grandmother, Helen Price; paternal grandmother, Florence Bagley; great grandfather, PZ Wright; nephew, Stavon Person; favorite cousins, King David III and Sherman Lightfoot; father, Greg Brewer; aunt, Helen Bailey; best friends, Mikel Buchanan and Wade Brown. LaVar leaves to cherish his precious memories to celebrate his life, his heart: best friend, loving and eternally devoted mother, Belinda Preston- Cash (Charles Cash); favorite great aunts, Iula Carter and Birdie Boyd; second mother, Tina Pierson; favorite aunts, Cathy Lightfoot and Brenda A. Carter; favorite uncle, King David Preston Jr.; siblings, Shonray McDade, LaToya Bagley (Terell) and LaQuisha L. Roebuck-Jackson; children, Dynasty, Destiny, Dashawn and Dasha, Mike Ross, Gorgeous, LaVar Jr. and LaVar Elizabeth; grandchildren, DJuan, Dream and Carter; second love of his life, Brittney Foster; nieces and nephews, Keith, Camrie, T'Myani, BJ, Lai'Lani and many more; big brother/cousin, Johnnie Bailey; big sister/cousin, Tashaa Chantee Preston; uncle, Jodey Lewis; special cousins, Chris Dixon, Trina Ward, Torrey Bagley, Stephon Carter, Annie Bagley, and Starrchilldd Preston; special friends, Ken Jones and Calvin "Cal" Wilson; The Original Route 4: Chauncey, Damian "Noz", Juan, Tyson, Guy and Jamil; special Jefferson Township friends, Keir, Tink, CoCo, Country and many others too numerous to mention. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, September 17, at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116 Hanover Ave. (Masks Required) Pastor Rodney Cranford officiating; Johnny Vance, special remarks. Visitation 9-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions toward funeral expenses can be made at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
