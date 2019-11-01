|
CROUT, LaVena Age 98, of Germantown, OH, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Middletown, OH, on March 10, 1921, to the late Dorothy (Fosdick) and Frederick Brown. She was a life member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Elijah Crout; her siblings, Thelma (Ora) Marshall, Eugene (Clara) Brown and Harry (Ruth) Brown. LaVena is survived by her daughter, Marcia (Ron) Comer; 2 granddaughters, Tricia (Aaron) Haupt and Lisa (Dustin) Riley; 7 great-grandchildren, Tatum & Cannon Haupt, Chance O'Neal, Reese, Brelynn, Harper and Nick Riley; 2 nephews Kenneth (Linda) Brown and Marvin (Mary) Brown and her niece, Linda (Charles) Snowden. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Saturday November 2, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Edward Bastien officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Union Chapel U.M.C. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019