LONG, Lavern Age 75, of Gratis Township, Ohio passed away on Thursday June 27, 2019. Lavern was born on January 25, 1944 in Middletown, OH to the late Carma Dougherty and Glidia Russell Dougherty. Lavern was employed at The Manchester Inn in Middletown, Ohio for 48 years as a head server. She devoted her life to The Manchester Inn and the people of Middletown, Ohio. In her free time, Lavern cherished her time with family, friends, and vacationing at the beach in Florida. Lavern is survived by her daughter, Lynne Long; son, Jay (Jodi) Long; sisters and brothers, Dora (Earl) Ratliff, David (Ginger) Dougherty, Yvonne (Bobby Hendricks) Shuler, Kathy (Vic) Stamper, Tom (Vicki) Dougherty, and Darrell (Barbara) Dougherty; 5 grandchildren; Todd Stiver, Zachary Stiver, Jacob Long, Shelby Hoskins and Sidney Hoskins; numerous other extended family and friends. Lavern was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Jerry Long; brothers and sisters, Winfred Dougherty, Wilma Phillips, Wilburn Dougherty, Lowell Dougherty, Larry Dougherty and Gary Dougherty; granddaughter, Stephanie Stiver. A visitation for Lavern will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A burial will occur at Fairmound Cemetery in West Elkton, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lavern's memory may be made to Beechwood Church of God, P.O. Box 581 Gratis, OH 45330. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Long family. Published in Journal-News on June 30, 2019