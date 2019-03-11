SLOAN, Laverne C. Age 91 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at . Laverne was born on October 28, 1927 in Guernsey County, the daughter of the late John and Katie (Kowalczyk) Grywalski. She had previously worked as a Dietary Manager at Westover and was a faithful parishioner of St. Peter in Chains Church. Laverne is survived by her children, Pamela (Daniel) Gattermeyer and Keith Sloan (Debbie); grandchildren, Matthew, Craig, Tyler, Todd, John, Morgan, and Veronica; five great-grandchildren with one more on the way; many nieces and nephews; and good friends, Mike and Maryann Francis. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Sloan; and siblings, Stanley Greywall, Joe Grywalski, Henry Grywalski, Mary Martin, and Caroline Winzinek. Visitation will be held from 6pm until 8pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Peter in Chains Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton. Interment will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Guernsey County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary