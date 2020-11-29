COATS, LaVerne



Age 79, passed away November 19, 2020. She was born June 10, 1941, in Newnan, Georgia, and lived in Dayton for 73 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonzie and Armandia Wilkes;



husband, Albert Coats;



brother, Willie John Wilkes; daughter, Tina Hall; son, Eric Coats; sister, Essie Mae.



LaVerne is survived by her sons, Quinn Wilkes and Shawn Coats; sisters, Norine Jones, Cecilia Mae; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Walk-through visitation from 9-11 am, Monday, November 30, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Interment.



