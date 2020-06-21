TURNER, Laverne H. 85, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born July 25, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Owen Davis Turner and Nellie Rebecca Simpson. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. A retiree from Dayton Walther with over 35 years of dedicated service. Laverne was a member of the St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church for over 25 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Irvin Turner and son, Dwight Turner. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, devoted and loving wife, Wallie Turner; three children, Anthony Turner (Danielle), Keith Turner (Joanne) and Kim Turner (Cora), all of Dayton, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was the proud grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of six. A walk through viewing will be held on Monday, June 22nd at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc., 38 S. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45417 at 11:00 a.m. Services are reserved for family and close friends at noon. The interment will immediately follow at West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.