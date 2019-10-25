|
ISAACS, Lavilda "Garrett" Age 95, of Mount Sterling, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Madison County Hospital. Born May 24, 1924 in Hamilton, Ohio to Albert and Minerva Dean (Richardson) Garrett. Mrs. Isaacs is survived by her sons Russell Gregory Isaacs (Jane) and Kenneth Lyle Isaacs, and a daughter Wynoaka Lee "Isaacs" Speer (Ron R. Speer, Sr.), grandchildren Russell Gregory Isaacs, Jr. (Diana), Lori Ann Lopez-Ochoa (Jesus), Kelly Gail White, Kenneth Lyle Isaacs, Jr., Ronnie R. Speer, Jr. (Colleen) and Colin Lawson Speer, 15 great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren. Survivors also include her siblings Addie Mae "Garrett" Bolinger, Harold Garrett and Andre Garrett all of Hamilton, Ohio, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Russell "Red" Isaacs, parents, sisters Juanita Price and Betty Lou Hilling; brothers Kenneth Garrett, David Garrett, Leslie Garrett, Vernon Garrett, Oscar Garrett, Lewis Garrett and Donald Garrett. A funeral service will be held at 12 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 in the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, Hamilton, Ohio with Pastor Mark Garrett officiating. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, Ohio where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 25, 2019