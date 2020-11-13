1/1
LAVON MCGUIRE
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAVON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGUIRE, Lavon

Lavon McGuire, age 79, of Middletown, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 17, 1941, in Grassy Creek, Morgan County, Kentucky. Lavon was a member of the Church of God Prophecy. He retired from B.D. Morgan Construction Company after 30 years. Lavon is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna; 4 daughters, Lisa (Roger) Knabel, Lori Byrd (fiancé, Phil Shank), Trisha (Rick) Dennis, and Angel Campbell; sister, Gerri (Mark) Ballard; brother, Terry (Bobbie) McGuire; 11 grandsons, T.J. Back (fiancé, Amber), Brian Back, Charlie Knabel, Kyle (Allison) Lewis, Cody (Amber) Byrd, Seth (Amanda) Dennis, Matthew Dennis, Zachary Dennis, Tyler (Kortney) Dennis, John (Crystal) Campbell III and Chase Campbell; 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death his parents, Clyde and Stella McGuire; one brother, Eugene "Billy" McGuire; sister, Janice Jones; granddaughter, Twyla Renee Cornett; and grandson, Richard Lee Dennis III.

Visitation will be 10 AM-12 PM, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH. Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved